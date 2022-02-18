Oh boy, this stuff slaps! I smoked it in a packed blunt on this year's 4/20 celebration at 4:20 p.m. with a friend of mine and it was one of the nicest stoner experiences I've had so far. The flower itself had amazing smell of pastry which got even stronger while smoking. The taste was like chocolate chip cookies on inhale. On exhale it left really intense sweet aftertaste of nuts and chocolate reminding me of Nutella spread. I don't know the THC percentage of the flower I had, but I guess it was strong because I got high immediately after like two hits and I felt like we were smoking the rest of the blunt for hours while in fact it was only 10 minutes. After we finished the blunt we just kept sitting on a bench in the rain, almost didn't talk for like 30 minutes and we were just smiling peacefully. It gave me warming feeling of happiness and complete stress relief, but also a bit of munchies. After we ate some snacks we decided to take a walk. We walked like 5 km through a beautiful forest/park where I felt like we were Frodo and Sam somewhere in the Shire. Then we spent the rest of the day playing FIFA and smoking more weed (which unfortunately wasn't Glookies anymore). What a great day with a great strain :)