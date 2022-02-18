stock photo similar to Glookies
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%
Glookies
Glookies is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Thin Mint with GG4. The effects of Glookies are believed to be calming and uplifting. Reviewers on Leafly say Glookies makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Glookies has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Glookies is caryophyllene, with sweet, earthy aroma and nutty, spicy, and diesel-like flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of anxiety and lack of appetite. The original breeder of Glookies is Barney’s Farm.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to GlookiesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Glookies strain effects
Glookies strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Glookies products near you
Similar to Glookies near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Glookies strain reviews31
Read all reviews
b........1
February 18, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
c........h
July 1, 2022
Happy
Hungry
t........9
July 16, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed