- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........s
March 14, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Made me very giggly and extremely relaxed. Probably the most relaxing weed I’ve smoked. It has gorilla glue in it so it does make you pretty damn tired.
j........z
April 16, 2022
Great flavor
f........n
October 5, 2021
Easy to grow monster size plants.