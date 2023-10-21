Glue Tang Haze reviews
October 21, 2023
Sleepy
Dizzy
Dry mouth
Headache
Wow this is the first bad review I've ever left. I feel duped and just wasted a lot of money on hands down the worst strain I'VE smoked in the last I don't know how many years ,I haven't seen dank this bad since high school. I see why it's a 3.5 and nobody bothers reviewing it well I'm going to do you all a favor don't ever get Glue Tang Haze with all the great options out there available... they absolutely missed the mark with this one and all I have to say is Mission Dispensary on the south side of Chicago in Calumet City is trash FOR SELLING THIS FOR 50 AN EIGHTH WITH AN 8-MONTH-OLD HARVEST DATE, BUT YOU DO HAVE TO LOOK AT THE SOURCE ...TYPICAL & IGNORANT .💯 I had this Strain around 420 with a good harvest date and it was still trash do not waste your money on this.
October 16, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
not my favorite flavor or smell, but the high is strong. didn't make me sleepy but also didn't have to crazy off a head buzz. nice balance
September 27, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Wow I smoked one joint of this with a friend outside and we had a hard time walking back inside. The high was really enjoyable, made me feel happy and relaxed 9 out of 10 really recommend