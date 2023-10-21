Wow this is the first bad review I've ever left. I feel duped and just wasted a lot of money on hands down the worst strain I'VE smoked in the last I don't know how many years ,I haven't seen dank this bad since high school. I see why it's a 3.5 and nobody bothers reviewing it well I'm going to do you all a favor don't ever get Glue Tang Haze with all the great options out there available... they absolutely missed the mark with this one and all I have to say is Mission Dispensary on the south side of Chicago in Calumet City is trash FOR SELLING THIS FOR 50 AN EIGHTH WITH AN 8-MONTH-OLD HARVEST DATE, BUT YOU DO HAVE TO LOOK AT THE SOURCE ...TYPICAL & IGNORANT .💯 I had this Strain around 420 with a good harvest date and it was still trash do not waste your money on this.