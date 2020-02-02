ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Concettaking
Member since 2020
Powerful and you do feel like your a ball of glue melting into your chair. Bye bye anxiety &amp; ocd.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for baileyandtheboys
Member since 2020
It’s a great strain! If you need to relax and unwind this is a fantastic option.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for CanaFarms
Member since 2020
It’s great. Taste good looks great but, it don’t smell like I thought it would.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TommyJab
Member since 2020
I can feel the mental balance begin to creep in even after a few small hits. Glueball and I decided to clean the house for 8 hours one day. I have found it easy to maintain happiness, focus, and motivation even while 36 hours into a fast. It's pretty easy to find the limit on this one. Once I did, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for kscheve
Member since 2017
was surprised with how potent this strain is. my dispo had it for $100 an oz and wasn't expecting it to be near this great!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for ilikethecakes
Member since 2020
Very nice and calming, definitely a couch locker
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Tzwifey99
Member since 2018
Very relaxing. It creeps up on you. Great body pain relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Scassidy
Member since 2020
Just tried this strain and woah doggy, this is a one-hit wonder. It starts off in your head and then melts throughout your body for a nice good buzz. Not a care in the world. Highly recommend!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxed