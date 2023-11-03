GMO Crasher reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO Crasher.

GMO Crasher strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Uplifted

Euphoric

GMO Crasher strain helps with

  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    11% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anorexia
    11% of people say it helps with Anorexia

November 3, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I love this strain. I just smoked it and instantly got happy. You know the weed is good when you start having ted talks with yourself LMAO
5 people found this helpful
October 30, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Got a big ol' ounce of huge nugs of GMO Crashers from a dispensary in MI for $110, testing in at 30.9% THC. Strong gassy scent can be smelled as soon as you open the bag. You'll need a LOT of good quality incense with this one! The nugs are dense and dark green, with visible red hairs and a coating of tricomes that looks like it's gonna give me some good kief. The taste is earthy and pleasant. As for the high, I am a daily stoner with an unbelievable tolerance (I don't buy anything less than 25% THC). I also have bipolar 1 (aka manic depression), anxiety, and PTSD. I currently use weed as my only medication for all of these and I am doing great! GMO cookies definitely feels like it leans indica to me. I am relaxing on the couch writing this with John Denver's Country Roads playing on YouTube in the background. I am feeling very relaxed, but not sleepy. My eyes and mouth are a bit dry. Moderate level of munchies. I've smoked several bowls and there are no negative side effects. There is a slight "floaty" head high creeping in. This is a great strain for the evening when you want to kick back and watch a movie without falling asleep. Definitely get some if you see it.
3 people found this helpful
April 20, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
one of my 420 jars, and it's kicking my ass! love the pungent gassy funk it puts off, I'm extremely partial to GMO crosses tho my fav strain and best current crosses! this one is up there with the rest of the GMO gods! Helps my eating disorder and stomach ulcers and pain! Love thr heavy relaxing effects as well!
2 people found this helpful
July 6, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
strain was not bad. just not my favorite. taste wasn't the best but it gave a decent high and helped me fall asleep fast.
1 person found this helpful
May 18, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This stuff is heat. Shared a 1g pre roll with the Mrs. and yessir!
1 person found this helpful
June 24, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Love this strain it's my go to when I want to be merged with the couch
1 person found this helpful
July 12, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
It made me feel fantastic..
1 person found this helpful
October 29, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Def some good gas. Picked some up in SE Michigan.30.7%thc ,pretty buds, a tad shade of darker green than in the photo shown here.hybrid but def a dominant indica.reminds me a lot of the ice cream cake, wedding cake/crasher strains I’ve had before.nothing bad at all to say for this one
1 person found this helpful

