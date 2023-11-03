stock photo similar to GMO Crasher
Hybrid

GMO Crasher

GMO Crasher is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Crasher and GMO Cookies. This strain is a creamy and gassy hybrid that has a vanilla and mint flavor. GMO Crasher is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GMO Crasher effects include euphoric, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose GMO Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Pacific Reserve, GMO Crasher features flavors like diesel, flowery, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of GMO Crasher typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and pungent hybrid that can make you feel happy and sociable. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Crasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



GMO Crasher strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Uplifted

Euphoric

GMO Crasher strain helps with

  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    11% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anorexia
    11% of people say it helps with Anorexia
GMO Crasher strain reviews9

November 3, 2023
I love this strain. I just smoked it and instantly got happy. You know the weed is good when you start having ted talks with yourself LMAO
5 people found this helpful
October 30, 2023
Got a big ol' ounce of huge nugs of GMO Crashers from a dispensary in MI for $110, testing in at 30.9% THC. Strong gassy scent can be smelled as soon as you open the bag. You'll need a LOT of good quality incense with this one! The nugs are dense and dark green, with visible red hairs and a coating of tricomes that looks like it's gonna give me some good kief. The taste is earthy and pleasant. As for the high, I am a daily stoner with an unbelievable tolerance (I don't buy anything less than 25% THC). I also have bipolar 1 (aka manic depression), anxiety, and PTSD. I currently use weed as my only medication for all of these and I am doing great! GMO cookies definitely feels like it leans indica to me. I am relaxing on the couch writing this with John Denver's Country Roads playing on YouTube in the background. I am feeling very relaxed, but not sleepy. My eyes and mouth are a bit dry. Moderate level of munchies. I've smoked several bowls and there are no negative side effects. There is a slight "floaty" head high creeping in. This is a great strain for the evening when you want to kick back and watch a movie without falling asleep. Definitely get some if you see it.
3 people found this helpful
April 20, 2024
one of my 420 jars, and it's kicking my ass! love the pungent gassy funk it puts off, I'm extremely partial to GMO crosses tho my fav strain and best current crosses! this one is up there with the rest of the GMO gods! Helps my eating disorder and stomach ulcers and pain! Love thr heavy relaxing effects as well!
2 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

GMO Crasher strain genetics