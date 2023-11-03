Got a big ol' ounce of huge nugs of GMO Crashers from a dispensary in MI for $110, testing in at 30.9% THC. Strong gassy scent can be smelled as soon as you open the bag. You'll need a LOT of good quality incense with this one! The nugs are dense and dark green, with visible red hairs and a coating of tricomes that looks like it's gonna give me some good kief. The taste is earthy and pleasant. As for the high, I am a daily stoner with an unbelievable tolerance (I don't buy anything less than 25% THC). I also have bipolar 1 (aka manic depression), anxiety, and PTSD. I currently use weed as my only medication for all of these and I am doing great! GMO cookies definitely feels like it leans indica to me. I am relaxing on the couch writing this with John Denver's Country Roads playing on YouTube in the background. I am feeling very relaxed, but not sleepy. My eyes and mouth are a bit dry. Moderate level of munchies. I've smoked several bowls and there are no negative side effects. There is a slight "floaty" head high creeping in. This is a great strain for the evening when you want to kick back and watch a movie without falling asleep. Definitely get some if you see it.