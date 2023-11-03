GMO Crasher
GMO Crasher is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Crasher and GMO Cookies. This strain is a creamy and gassy hybrid that has a vanilla and mint flavor. GMO Crasher is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GMO Crasher effects include euphoric, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose GMO Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Pacific Reserve, GMO Crasher features flavors like diesel, flowery, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of GMO Crasher typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and pungent hybrid that can make you feel happy and sociable. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Crasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
GMO Crasher strain effects
GMO Crasher strain helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Anorexia
