We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO Kush.
Reviews
1
PJCH
Member since 2019
Your GMO has a lot of thc in it I dab & can smoke a Bowl of GMO & be Faded for hours !!!! Good Shit keep the Cbds out of this strain ! I shouldn’t of said your GMO it’s not from you just giving you a lil intel on this strain ! Have had better have had worse !!!!!