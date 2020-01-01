ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. GMO Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of GMO Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

3 1 reviews

GMO Kush

GMO Kush

Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, GMO Kush is a cross of GMO and Topanga Canyon OG. Both parents are known for their potent, flavorful buds that are as beautiful as they are powerful. Perfect for concentrates, GMO Kush puts out loads of resin that pumps out chemy and gassy terps alongside a smooth, creamy flavor from GSC.

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find GMO Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry GMO Kush nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
GMO Cookies
parent
Strain
GMO Kush

Products with GMO Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for GMO Kush nearby.