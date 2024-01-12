GMO Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO Pie.
GMO Pie strain effects
GMO Pie strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
GMO Pie reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
9........w
January 12, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
I smoke a lot and this is a solid strain for just like “easy” puffing throughout the day. I think because my tolerance may be higher, I could definitely see this being good for a beginner.
p........2
Yesterday
Energetic
Focused
Dry eyes
Generally a faster working strain, pleasant enough taste the cotton mouth and dry eyes is significant but the peaceful brain and reduced pain is great.