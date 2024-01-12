stock photo similar to GMO Pie
GMO Pie effects are mostly calming.
GMO Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Georgia Pie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. GMO Pie is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of GMO Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about GMO Pie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
GMO Pie strain effects
GMO Pie strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
GMO Pie strain reviews3
January 12, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Yesterday
Energetic
Focused
Dry eyes