Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO Rootbeer.
GMO Rootbeer reviews
b........n
March 10, 2023
Creative
Tingly
This is the epitome of what a marijuana high can be. It is psychedelic flower. You don’t just get high, you start mildly tripping. Time distortion, tingly numb body, visual effects, consciousness slightly apart from ones body, cosmic thoughts like they’re being channeled from a temple in the Himalayas…be careful with your dosage and be prepared to ride it out it if gets too much. Just lean into it and know you’re gonna be fine in a few hours.
q........h
October 7, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
A nice mellow high. Kinda brain foggy though. Made me feel talkative, happy and giggly. Downsides were dizzy and headache. Flavor and smell was lightly sweet but definitely a dank aroma.
q........v
May 15, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
The perfect strain for play time 😈💦💯
b........h
September 18, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Very nice smoked. Picked up from Green Bean Farms in Woodlake. Love it
o........d
December 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Never been a regular at this. I’ve tried many. This one is my Goldilocks. It is JUST right. Anxiety-Gone Stress-Gone Insomnia-Gone. Take 2-3 hits off a pre roll as needed for an excellent day! Some flower makes me introspective and think too much. Not this one. Some flower makes me feel something bad in some way. Not this one. Amazing. My absolute favorite!
b........6
May 28, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Terpenes are aromatic! GMO Rootbeer purchased from Reefer Madness Denver First, I watch Mean Gene from Freeborn Selections on YouTube and I discovered Mean Gene has an amazing relationship with Green Flower. Their videos are educational and a delight! Anyway, GMO Rootbeer. I thought I would be awake all night when I ripped Mighty Joe Bong last night. Nope. Right before the heavenly arms of desperately needed sleep, GMO Rootbeer gave me a last min creative burst. Had to make notes before I sauntered off to dreamy dream land. Slept all thru the night and my fav part, not remembering my dreams. Cats woke me up so until someone creates a strain to make cats upstanding and moral citizens Im sticking with GMO Rootbeer
D........E
July 2, 2023
Aroused
Got a zip of this from The Pass dispensary in Massachusetts and it was mid af… dry buds and very mild high even after taking a 2 month tolerance break!! Also very overpriced taxes in Massachusetts are f**king ridiculous…
A........1
September 23, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Got the “Ariez” cart gmo and man no complaints here tastes great ceramic cart worth it top grade feeling