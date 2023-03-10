Terpenes are aromatic! GMO Rootbeer purchased from Reefer Madness Denver First, I watch Mean Gene from Freeborn Selections on YouTube and I discovered Mean Gene has an amazing relationship with Green Flower. Their videos are educational and a delight! Anyway, GMO Rootbeer. I thought I would be awake all night when I ripped Mighty Joe Bong last night. Nope. Right before the heavenly arms of desperately needed sleep, GMO Rootbeer gave me a last min creative burst. Had to make notes before I sauntered off to dreamy dream land. Slept all thru the night and my fav part, not remembering my dreams. Cats woke me up so until someone creates a strain to make cats upstanding and moral citizens Im sticking with GMO Rootbeer