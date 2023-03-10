This is the epitome of what a marijuana high can be. It is psychedelic flower. You don’t just get high, you start mildly tripping. Time distortion, tingly numb body, visual effects, consciousness slightly apart from ones body, cosmic thoughts like they’re being channeled from a temple in the Himalayas…be careful with your dosage and be prepared to ride it out it if gets too much. Just lean into it and know you’re gonna be fine in a few hours.