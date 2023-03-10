HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%
GMO Rootbeer
The GMO Rootbeer weed strain reportedly combines GMO Cookies with Root Beer. GMO Rootbeer comes from noted breeders Skunktek and Mean Gene from Mendocino aka Freedborn Selections. GMO Rootbeer has a distinct root beer smell, and a high-THC hybrid indica effect.
GMO Rootbeer strain effects
GMO Rootbeer strain reviews21
b........n
March 10, 2023
Creative
Tingly
q........h
October 7, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
q........v
May 15, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative