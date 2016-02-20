We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Literally only best way I can describe this is, once it hits its you’ll know it sit down and relax and it feels you are laying on a cloud and you feel you’re becoming one with it. I’m stoned on it rn😂🤙
I recommend!!!!
did 2 hits 10min ago. Effects felt immediately, my mind is running but my body feels weightless. Not sure how it's off the charts in the "energetic" area- the way I feel now I'm not physically going anywhere for a few. Def Euphoric!This is one of the better that I've had.
This is the second time I've grabbed G.O.A.T from my caregiver. I always have between 8 and 15 different strains to choose from when I stop by his house. I'm a big fan of Girl Scout and his Skywalker Kush is off the chain!!! I find this is a creeper high, starts off very mellow then within 10-15 ...
Definitely a quality strain idk about greatest of all time but great none the less. The effects can sneak up on and hit you in the face like an angry ex with a grudge and maybe a frying pan full of gravel. Enjoyed some before bed then a few hours later woke up to get the paper and locked myself out ...