We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Created by Scapegoat Genetics and TSL Farms, G.O.A.T. is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Pie and ACDC. Bursting with fragrant cherry aromas, G.O.A.T. is as flavorful as it is potent. With a 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC, this hybrid is preferred by patients treating pain, multiple sclerosis, and cancer.