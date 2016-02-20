ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. G.O.A.T.
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of G.O.A.T.

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.6 7 reviews

G.O.A.T.

G.O.A.T.

Created by Scapegoat Genetics and TSL Farms, G.O.A.T. is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Pie and ACDC. Bursting with fragrant cherry aromas, G.O.A.T. is as flavorful as it is potent. With a 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC, this hybrid is preferred by patients treating pain, multiple sclerosis, and cancer. 

Reviews

7

more reviews
write a review

Find G.O.A.T. nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry G.O.A.T. nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
ACDC
parent
Second strain parent
Animal Cookies
parent
Strain
G.O.A.T.

Products with G.O.A.T.

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for G.O.A.T. nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: G.O.A.T., Chronic Thunder, Jamba Juice, and More
New Strains Alert: G.O.A.T., Chronic Thunder, Jamba Juice, and More