God's Green Crack reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain God's Green Crack.

God's Green Crack effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
165 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain

God's Green Crack reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
78 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
26% of people taste the flavor earthy
Sweet
17% of people taste the flavor sweet
Woody
15% of people taste the flavor woody

