God's Green Crack

aka God's Crack

Hybrid
Picture of God's Green Crack
stock photo similar to god's green crack
THC 15%CBG 1%Myrcene

God's Green Crack effects are mostly energizing.

God's Green Crack potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
earthy
top effect
energetic

God’s Green Crack is a balanced hybrid strain bred by Jordan of the Islands, who wanted to lighten up the heavy effects of God Bud with a high-flying Green Crack sativa. The indica and sativa parents work together to deliver a duality of head and body effects that lift the mood while relaxing muscles. Its buds take on a deep purple coloration toward the end of its maturation, especially when raised in lower temperatures. 

God's Green Crack effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
165 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

God's Green Crack reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
78 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
26% of people taste the flavor earthy
Sweet
17% of people taste the flavor sweet
Woody
15% of people taste the flavor woody

God's Green Crack terpenes

The most abundant terpene in God's Green Crack is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and pinene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Pinene(pine)

Strain spotlight

