Godzilla Blood by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank is a combination of rare Hawaiian genetics and the ever-potent, GG4. It was created by crossing Godzilla Glue (GG4 x Kona Gold) and The Blood BX2, which is known for its outstanding potency. This strain emits a deep aroma of tropical earth intermixed with spicy, hashy notes. The flavor is sweet and hashy with touches of pungent chemical on the exhale. Godzilla Glue produces especially resinous buds that make it ideal for extraction and high-tolerance consumers looking to up their cannabinoid content.