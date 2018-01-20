ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Godzilla Blood by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank is a combination of rare Hawaiian genetics and the ever-potent, GG4. It was created by crossing Godzilla Glue (GG4 x Kona Gold) and The Blood BX2, which is known for its outstanding potency. This strain emits a deep aroma of tropical earth intermixed with spicy, hashy notes. The flavor is sweet and hashy with touches of pungent chemical on the exhale. Godzilla Glue produces especially resinous buds that make it ideal for extraction and high-tolerance consumers looking to up their cannabinoid content.   

Reviews

Avatar for BanquoTheMerciful
Member since 2017
Super sticky. I recommend putting the buds in the freezer for about 30 minutes before breaking it up, if you roll up. If you're more of a bowl/bong person, well you know what to do. Incredibly long lasting, very powerful body buzz. I smoked before working a 9 hour shift, on my feet, constantly movin...
