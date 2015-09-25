ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kona Gold is a sativa strain that has traveled far from its native origin, the volcanic soils of Hawaii’s Big Island. Soaring cerebral-focused euphoria captures the mind while leaving the body light and functional, making this sativa a perfect pair with or replacement for your morning cup of coffee. A tropical medley of pineapple and citrus flavors are cut by a sharp sour aroma that could almost be compared to diesel fuel. The authentic Kona Gold is unique to its mineral-rich homeland, but its replications overseas still have much to offer sativa enthusiasts.

Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
Kona Gold is a legendary ultra potent Hawaiian Sativa from the Kailua-Kona side of the Big Island of Hawaiʻi! One of the most sought after Hawaiian strains of all time, and for good reason one hit of Kona Gold will knock you flat like one mean Hawaiian punch, similar to her cousin Puna Buddaz in t...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Hawai’i is a very special place, the most isolated tropical island chain on Earth, a paradise that gave birth to some of the most legendary Pakalōlō of all time. Great Hawaiian Pakalōlō strains like Maui Wowie, Puna Buddaz, Kaua’i Electric and Kona Gold have names, flavors and effects that are...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Sativastalker
Member since 2011
One hit on MFLB to bliss. A unique high and taste. A happy sativa that is very calming and relaxing without being drowsy. Excellent for Asthma, maybe best so far, need to test more. Poor me. Went for a long cold walk in the snow after being sick two weeks and lungs felt great. Still good 3 1/2 h...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for infernojosh
Member since 2017
Kona Gold is amazing me realizing that only 11 reviews on this weed makes me feel insanely special, you get a tremendous high your body feels good and are focused and you want to figure out just your whole life if that makes any sense I would closely relate it to blue dream I am happy and feel just ...
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for oar9081hwy99ore
Member since 2016
4/5
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Kona Gold
First strain child
Hawaiian Trinity
child
Second strain child
Hawaiian Mayan Gold
child

