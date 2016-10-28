Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
smells amazing ! made me feel happy, stress free, very inspired. I waant bothered by my pain. I was skeptical at first because I have anxiety and don't like too strong of a sativa, got an eigth of this cause of it going for $8 a gram, I figured it wouldn't be too strong. I am extremely surprised at ...