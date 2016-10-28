ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Goji Diesel
  4. Reviews

Goji Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Goji Diesel.

Reviews

5

Avatar for authentic.if
Member since 2019
My first cart was this strain a few years ago and it made me think I was getting abducted by aliens
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for sierra907
Member since 2016
smells amazing ! made me feel happy, stress free, very inspired. I waant bothered by my pain. I was skeptical at first because I have anxiety and don't like too strong of a sativa, got an eigth of this cause of it going for $8 a gram, I figured it wouldn't be too strong. I am extremely surprised at ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for mizzoh
Member since 2016
Nice strain. Really good for getting creative work done. Makes me focus.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for JKrochman
Member since 2016
As the person before me said this is a very mellow strain. You feel great, no anxiety or paranoia, you feel like the world is yours to take over.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Avatar for Bassinvaderz
Member since 2016
I mean, this is good stuff, very mellow and makes you very level headed. I didn't get any paranoia or anything either. I recommend this to anyone!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedUplifted