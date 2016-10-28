ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 5 reviews

Goji Diesel is an uplifting strain brought to us by The Blowing Tree out of Providence, Rhode Island. This particular Diesel is a cross of Goji OG by Bodhi Seeds and CBDiesel by MTG Seeds. This hybrid has over 100 phenotypes in the wild and has been known to yield over a pound and half per plant with a relative THC content of 24%. With notes of diesel and a rich earthy undertone, this strain is energizing and cerebral, making it an excellent option for creatives seeking a change in mood.  

 

Strain parent
Goji OG
parent
