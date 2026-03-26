I’ve been reducing my consumption recently so now I only smoke once a week. This hit me like a truck and I felt like I forgot how to do basic task automatically … if that makes sense lol. It’s a couch-locker for sure after it sets in. After the peak it’s very relaxing. Listening to music is amazing with this strain. I’m a huge music lover. Over 100,000 minutes of listening on Spotify if that matters lol. Top 5 Strain for me as of now. 9.7/10

helpful report