Gold Cash Gold reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gold Cash Gold.
Gold Cash Gold reviews
C........5
Yesterday
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I’ve been reducing my consumption recently so now I only smoke once a week. This hit me like a truck and I felt like I forgot how to do basic task automatically … if that makes sense lol. It’s a couch-locker for sure after it sets in. After the peak it’s very relaxing. Listening to music is amazing with this strain. I’m a huge music lover. Over 100,000 minutes of listening on Spotify if that matters lol. Top 5 Strain for me as of now. 9.7/10