Gold Cash Gold is a premium, indica-leaning hybrid bred by 3rd Coast Genetics from the powerful pairing of Oreoz 1.0 × Pure Michigan. This cultivar is known for its rich, complex aroma blending sweet cream, earthy depth, and gassy diesel notes, with subtle spice lingering on the finish. The effects begin with a happy, uplifting headspace before settling into a deep, calming body relaxation that can feel soothing and heavy at higher doses. With solid THC levels and a smooth, long-lasting experience, Gold Cash Gold is well suited for unwinding, evening sessions, or relaxing social moments. Dense, trichome-coated buds and its layered dessert-meets-gas flavor profile make Gold Cash Gold a standout choice for fans of modern, top-shelf indica hybrids. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.