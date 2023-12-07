Golden Applez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Applez.
Golden Applez strain effects
Golden Applez reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
g........p
December 7, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
I’m shloaded for a cannasseur. #BloomLiveResin
t........o
November 23, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
Straight up mellow, no anxiety smoke without making you sleepy. Our current go to for relaxing, end of the day enjoyment.
D........a
March 31, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Another great grow from Potent Planet. Definitely Indica leaning hybrid. Tested at 27% THC. Bag appeal is great, smells earthy and citrus. Smoke is sooo smooth, barely any coughing,tastes like its smell. Very profound headband high with an amazing body high. Will get your motor running if you let it. Great medication all around. Enjoy 😉
s........9
October 14, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
First time I have gotten this strain from a friend of mine and it's wonderful. Amazing flavor and effects.
h........h
Today
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very fun high. Giggly, focused but relaxed. Out of body-ish experience while writing this. Did not smoke much, as it was new and we didn't feel good today, but still just as high as usual, hard hitting, and a hard hitter. Munchies, mood boost, energy boost, can get the motor going, dry mouth.
d........n
October 9, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
great smoke for chill out night 🔥