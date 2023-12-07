Golden Applez reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Applez.

Golden Applez strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Focused

Uplifted

Golden Applez strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    14% of people say it helps with Pain

Golden Applez reviews

December 7, 2023
I’m shloaded for a cannasseur. #BloomLiveResin
November 23, 2023
Straight up mellow, no anxiety smoke without making you sleepy. Our current go to for relaxing, end of the day enjoyment.
March 31, 2024
Another great grow from Potent Planet. Definitely Indica leaning hybrid. Tested at 27% THC. Bag appeal is great, smells earthy and citrus. Smoke is sooo smooth, barely any coughing,tastes like its smell. Very profound headband high with an amazing body high. Will get your motor running if you let it. Great medication all around. Enjoy 😉
October 14, 2024
First time I have gotten this strain from a friend of mine and it's wonderful. Amazing flavor and effects.
Today
Very fun high. Giggly, focused but relaxed. Out of body-ish experience while writing this. Did not smoke much, as it was new and we didn't feel good today, but still just as high as usual, hard hitting, and a hard hitter. Munchies, mood boost, energy boost, can get the motor going, dry mouth.
October 9, 2024
great smoke for chill out night 🔥

