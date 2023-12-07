Hybrid

Golden Applez

aka Golden Apple, Golden Apples

Golden Applez, is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Golden Hour and Fried Applez, bred by Maven Genetics. This strain is more purple delicious than red, with indigo buds flaked with green and covered in creamsicle-colored pistils. Breaking them apart brings a rush of lemon, apple and hops laced with earth, evoking fall festivities. Any aches and pains melt away while your mind relaxes upon the exhale and Golden Applez packs a whallop with 30% THC. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Applez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Golden Applez strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Focused

Uplifted

Golden Applez strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    14% of people say it helps with Pain
Golden Applez strain reviews7

December 7, 2023
I’m shloaded for a cannasseur. #BloomLiveResin
November 23, 2023
Straight up mellow, no anxiety smoke without making you sleepy. Our current go to for relaxing, end of the day enjoyment.
March 31, 2024
Another great grow from Potent Planet. Definitely Indica leaning hybrid. Tested at 27% THC. Bag appeal is great, smells earthy and citrus. Smoke is sooo smooth, barely any coughing,tastes like its smell. Very profound headband high with an amazing body high. Will get your motor running if you let it. Great medication all around. Enjoy 😉
