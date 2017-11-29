ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Golden Calyx

Golden Calyx

Golden Calyx by Calyx Garden in a sativa-dominant cross of a Grape Calyx father and a Golden Goat mother. The Golden Calyx phenotype was chosen for its unique expression of the best attributes of its parent. This includes a mind-boggling aroma of piña colada, bubble gum, and lavender alongside uplifting physical effects that help stave off fatigue and nausea. Golden Calyx produces a healthy yield over its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle. 

4

Avatar for theridgeway
Member since 2017
golden calyx is a great tasting sativa, has the punch of an indica, smooth but you can feel the effects immediately
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyHungry
Avatar for cutedave
Member since 2018
This strain is one of the best I’ve smoked, it just makes me happy and actually able converse with people
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Misshattan
Member since 2015
amazing taste and high. day or night, feels right.
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Golden Goat
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Calyx
parent
Strain
Golden Calyx