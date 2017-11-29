Golden Calyx by Calyx Garden in a sativa-dominant cross of a Grape Calyx father and a Golden Goat mother. The Golden Calyx phenotype was chosen for its unique expression of the best attributes of its parent. This includes a mind-boggling aroma of piña colada, bubble gum, and lavender alongside uplifting physical effects that help stave off fatigue and nausea. Golden Calyx produces a healthy yield over its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle.