ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Golden Cobra
  4. Reviews

Golden Cobra reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Cobra.

Golden Cobra effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4 people reported 22 effects
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress

ReviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Find Golden Cobra nearby

Shop local
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...