Golden Cobra reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Cobra.
Golden Cobra effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
4 people reported 22 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
