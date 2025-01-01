Golden Dog
Golden Dog is a hybrid weed strain bred by the beloved BIOVORTEX Seeds crew. This strain features a complex lineage, including Black Dog, Tangerine Haze and Golden Goat. We are still learning about Golden Dog's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Dog, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
