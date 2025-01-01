Golden Kiwi is a hybrid weed strain bred by Purple Frost Genetics from a genetic cross of Stardawg x Vanilla Kush. This is a unique, frosty green plant full of chemical, diesel, and fruit terps with a heavy cerebral zing. Golden Kiwi placed third in the Indoor Flower category at the 2024 Emerald Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Paradise Pine #2, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.