  Vanilla Kush
Indica

4.3 503 reviews

Vanilla Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 21 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 503 reviews

Vanilla Kush
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Pine

This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

354 people reported 2787 effects
Relaxed 67%
Sleepy 49%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 29%
Stress 41%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 35%
Pain 33%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

503

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
South Asian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Vanilla Kush

