Golden Nugget reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Nugget.

Avatar for arvalv
Member since 2019
I have recently gotten into the cannabis treatment for my anxiety, insomnia, and depression. I started off with this strain after my budtender recommended it to me. I was looking for something that would lower my anxiety levels during the day without it negatively affecting my performance at work ...
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Eranko
Member since 2019
If you are looking for something to give you a boost and get you going. This might be the strain for you. I’ve had this in shatter and the trepene profile is unbelievable. The rise this gives is just enough to get you up and on your feat. Great for body aches but doesn’t cause that “couch lock” some...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for DannyOcean78
Member since 2018
Ive used this strain whenever I can get it. Energetic, conversationalist, good for getting things done around the house with or without a partner. It can get you cosy sleepy at the end of its effect and will give you the munchies.
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Euro2427
Member since 2019
Para empezar el dia muy bueno te enfocas en lo que estes haciendo, buen sabor 🇵🇷
Focused
Avatar for gabichuelas
Member since 2016
After smoking this I sat on my desk and worked for 3 hours straight. It definitely gave me the creative boost I needed, while also making me super focused. If you work in a creative field then I highly recommend this strain!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungry
Avatar for Pollox
Member since 2018
Muy buena, me mantiene enérgico y super chilling Boca reseca y un apetito del carajo
Avatar for Brivmill
Member since 2015
An excellent energizing strain. I personally use it in the morning to help my day get started. 🔋 I wouldn’t recommend high doses for beginners, just in case.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy