Reviews
25
arvalv
Member since 2019
I have recently gotten into the cannabis treatment for my anxiety, insomnia, and depression. I started off with this strain after my budtender recommended it to me.
I was looking for something that would lower my anxiety levels during the day without it negatively affecting my performance at work ...
If you are looking for something to give you a boost and get you going. This might be the strain for you. I’ve had this in shatter and the trepene profile is unbelievable. The rise this gives is just enough to get you up and on your feat. Great for body aches but doesn’t cause that “couch lock” some...
Ive used this strain whenever I can get it. Energetic, conversationalist, good for getting things done around the house with or without a partner. It can get you cosy sleepy at the end of its effect and will give you the munchies.
After smoking this I sat on my desk and worked for 3 hours straight. It definitely gave me the creative boost I needed, while also making me super focused. If you work in a creative field then I highly recommend this strain!