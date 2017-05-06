ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.9 36 reviews

Golden Nugget

Golden Nugget

Golden Nugget by Greenpoint Seeds is a cross of Stardawg and Golden Goat. The strain is emerald green with bright pistils and has a tart, sweet terpene profile intermixed with a tropical fruit and spice. Golden Nugget’s robust body buzz sticks to the bones, assisting consumers with stress and fatigue. Utilize this strain throughout the day to elevate mood and spur creativity. 

Lineage

Golden Goat
Stardawg
Golden Nugget

