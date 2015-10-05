Golden Pineapple reviews
p........y
October 5, 2015
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain helped me see the beauty in life. This strain stopped me from killing myself.
S........x
December 31, 2015
Relaxed
Talkative
Sweet Jesus -- one-hit wonder weed! When you absolutely, positively must be ripped outta your tiny mind, you'll want some of this standing by. Sea-level to cruising altitude in about 5 minutes -- and it's a long flight after that. I don't know how many times I asked myself "Whoa, am I still TOTALLY FUCKING HIGH?" then wondered who the hell was talking to me. Damn, I hit this shit like two hours ago and the buzz is still numbing my skull -- not that that's a bad thing. But I'm kinda curious what the growers thought when they were brewing up this strain: "Y'know what people need? To be utterly fucked up for the time it takes to fly from Seattle to New York off three hits of our weed" because that's about how long the high lasts. If your goal in life is to get baked as possible without doing dabs, Golden Pineapple is the strain for you.
D........o
August 9, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
5/5. Just got settled in with an 1/8th of this golden gift grown by Phat Panda. Ok so right off the back opening the sealed glass jar (super nice btw) I'm smacked in the face with a full blast of citrus and tropical aroma so potent you'll have a lil aura of tropical dank within a few seconds, definitely smells better than any pineapple I've ever had before hands down. The buds were nice, not to fluffy, fiery light green nugs that still had a very generous coating of trics. The burn wasn't as great though another "smelled better than it tasted" but it still tasted pretty good, smooth but carries a heavy kick in the back of your throat that reminds you that this is something else. With an opening burst of tropical citrus that mellows out as the actual burn kicks in followed out with a smooth exhale. The high is very mellow and relaxing for a sativa, but there's definitely a cerebral energy there. A good strain to get creative with without a doubt and would definitely get from the grower again if it's this consistent. Also have a picture uploaded as well for any curious.
G........t
January 31, 2015
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Whether cheeseburgering in the bathroom or looking at snail sized doorknobs, Golden Pineapple is sure to chip your dip. This weed will bring you to a mental jacuzzi in which you will feel warm all over and as if you were baking in the sun. This weed is California as hell as in trill plus hot. Ask yourself a question, then answer it. Then forget the question and the answer. Now you are more wise.
B........e
October 15, 2015
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
The budtender at my local dispensary recommended this strain, and it was a winner. She said it provided a "very happy" high, and I couldn't agree more. This strain is the Prozac of the cannabis world! The high was very upbeat and positive (dare I say euphoric?) and gave me that "all is good in the world" feeling. It also made me very outgoing, making it an excellent social lubricant. The high was so well balanced: upbeat, focused, and energetic while still having relaxing and calming effects. Best part - zero negative side effects. I'm adding this one to the favorites list.
M........d
August 14, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
First and foremost, hot damn! This bud packs a whollop in every category you can think of, from its scintillating aroma and taste, to its appearance and effects , it's hard to go wrong with golden pineapple but that's a bit brief, let me elaborate , it is impossible to miss its distinctive Aroma, it will fill any space you give it, from a jar to a room, it has strong notes of pine and citrus, with a slight floral undertone which speaks to its genetics as a sativa dominant hybrid, also, if your lucky enough to find some of this GP that has been curing for a considerable amount of time you will find the floral scents and tastes begin to take over. A treat worth waiting for. As stated above, this is some serious bud, this strain has been highly developed by a friend of mine for the last couple of years and the result is mind boggling, fun fact; The GP I've been getting regularly tests in the mid to high twenty percents, the samples I have recently indulged in were tested at 27%!!!! as you might imagine, this results in a seriously Stoney bud. It has an immaculate blending of both head and body high, bringing out the best of both sides of the hybrid, it starts with a strong cerebral sensation followed quickly by a warmth and relaxation through the body this bud has the capacity to be either stimulating or sedating depending on how much is taken, it is perfect for pain relief and relaxing at the end of the day, but is also my favorite way to start the day not only will you experience the same wonderful all encompassing high, you will find this bud picks you up when you need it, and puts you down when your ready, it is my go to bud, my daily smoke and my special treat all rolled into one glorious strain.
f........e
May 20, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Great strain to get house work done or in my case write and record music. 'The heavens will open" Tastes great and has a nice steady high. "My opinion" Take two puffs, back way , come back in 15 min and take another two puffs and so on.... It'll give you a nice steady high without being over board. Very fruity and no hunger issues. great strain to stay skinny... Cheers, Save Vinyl
S........e
September 6, 2017
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This sweet creative strain is vying to be my favorite ever. Firstly - the smell, and the taste...sugary, tongue-numbing smoke. Then, the effect...I am a painter, and this cranks my creativity up to 11. I sketch, I write (and write and write), and can get embroiled in internet research that leads me to new understanding of science and physics. You soak up information and ideas coming pouring out whatever creative facets you use. Best activities: painting, drawing, writing, research, studying, and thinking. Euphoric, focused, energetic. Worth the thirst and dry eye. Using a high CBD strain in combination can calm this thought train down if you start to lose your focus and want to be able to practically apply all of that expanded thought. Golden Pineapple is my magical thought bird.