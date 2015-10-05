5/5. Just got settled in with an 1/8th of this golden gift grown by Phat Panda. Ok so right off the back opening the sealed glass jar (super nice btw) I'm smacked in the face with a full blast of citrus and tropical aroma so potent you'll have a lil aura of tropical dank within a few seconds, definitely smells better than any pineapple I've ever had before hands down. The buds were nice, not to fluffy, fiery light green nugs that still had a very generous coating of trics. The burn wasn't as great though another "smelled better than it tasted" but it still tasted pretty good, smooth but carries a heavy kick in the back of your throat that reminds you that this is something else. With an opening burst of tropical citrus that mellows out as the actual burn kicks in followed out with a smooth exhale. The high is very mellow and relaxing for a sativa, but there's definitely a cerebral energy there. A good strain to get creative with without a doubt and would definitely get from the grower again if it's this consistent. Also have a picture uploaded as well for any curious.