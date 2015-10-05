stock photo similar to Golden Pineapple
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Golden Pineapple
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.
Golden Pineapple strain effects
Golden Pineapple strain helps with
- 32% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Golden Pineapple strain reviews528
p........y
October 5, 2015
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
S........x
December 31, 2015
Relaxed
Talkative
D........o
August 9, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Focused