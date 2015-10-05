stock photo similar to Golden Pineapple
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Golden Pineapple

Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.

Golden Pineapple strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Happy

Golden Pineapple strain helps with

  • Depression
    32% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Golden Pineapple strain reviews528

October 5, 2015
This strain helped me see the beauty in life. This strain stopped me from killing myself.
December 31, 2015
August 9, 2015
5/5. Just got settled in with an 1/8th of this golden gift grown by Phat Panda. Ok so right off the back opening the sealed glass jar (super nice btw) I'm smacked in the face with a full blast of citrus and tropical aroma so potent you'll have a lil aura of tropical dank within a few seconds, definitely smells better than any pineapple I've ever had before hands down. The buds were nice, not to fluffy, fiery light green nugs that still had a very generous coating of trics. The burn wasn't as great though another "smelled better than it tasted" but it still tasted pretty good, smooth but carries a heavy kick in the back of your throat that reminds you that this is something else. With an opening burst of tropical citrus that mellows out as the actual burn kicks in followed out with a smooth exhale. The high is very mellow and relaxing for a sativa, but there's definitely a cerebral energy there. A good strain to get creative with without a doubt and would definitely get from the grower again if it's this consistent. Also have a picture uploaded as well for any curious.
