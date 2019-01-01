Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Golden Soda by Calyx Garden is a hybrid strain created by crossing Grape Soda and Golden Goat. This strain combines the sweet indica-leaning phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush (Grape Soda) with the bright, tropical flavors and effects of Golden Goat, creating a strain that is equally unique in fragrance and effect. Golden Soda’s aroma is a mixture of pine, lavender, and sweet, earthy grape. Its balanced effects improve mood while taking the edge off pain.