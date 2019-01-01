ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Golden Soda

Golden Soda

Golden Soda by Calyx Garden is a hybrid strain created by crossing Grape Soda and Golden Goat. This strain combines the sweet indica-leaning phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush (Grape Soda) with the bright, tropical flavors and effects of Golden Goat, creating a strain that is equally unique in fragrance and effect. Golden Soda’s aroma is a mixture of pine, lavender, and sweet, earthy grape. Its balanced effects improve mood while taking the edge off pain.

Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Soda
parent
Second strain parent
Golden Goat
parent
Strain
Golden Soda