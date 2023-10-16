Gondola Wish reviews
Gondola Wish strain effects
n........k
October 16, 2023
Looks like the same strain as Midnight Climax according to Leafly description of both strains
c........o
April 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
I taste the plum flavor in every hit! Like it gets sweet and then boom flavor hit. This tree does grant wishes in forms of Mentally (intelligent), Physically (Body form/built), Sexually (Curiosity Relationship), Fuck it I ain’t going to lie it does taste like plum and it does wonders to me okay. Let’s just say this flower is hard to pass up because it’s just that good, especially when you use (Grav Labs) of Austin Texas peripherals. #empress
e........o
November 6, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
This is my new go to. It's an excellent high that had me feeling relaxed, happy and social so I was able to get all my errands done and have a good time doing it.
w........5
October 26, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tested a nice pre-rolled .5g by Curio Md claimed to be tested @ 33% ThcA I believe it as an Experienced Smoker this was a Heavy Intense Hitter! I Very Much Enjoyed it as I was Searching for Extremely High THC Content. Tasted very Afghan-y old skool Middle Easten weed. Spicy, Exotic, Bold. A+