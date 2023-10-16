I taste the plum flavor in every hit! Like it gets sweet and then boom flavor hit. This tree does grant wishes in forms of Mentally (intelligent), Physically (Body form/built), Sexually (Curiosity Relationship), Fuck it I ain’t going to lie it does taste like plum and it does wonders to me okay. Let’s just say this flower is hard to pass up because it’s just that good, especially when you use (Grav Labs) of Austin Texas peripherals. #empress