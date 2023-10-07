Finished this one a while ago but it's still fresh enough in my memory to give this review. Also found the package. Def one of my favorite newer strains. There is absolutely nothing to dislike about the smell; it's so sweet and fruity but not in an overwhelming way and there isn't anything skunky, earthy, cheesy, or peppery to it. Kinda reminds me of the tangy sweetness of strains with myrcene, bisabolol (sweet n lightly floral), and limonene... no idea just a guess lol, don't take it as fact. There just nothing really "savory" or offensive to it and ik that's a big plus for a lotta folk and for some a necessary condition for smoking in the first place! To each their own but I love strains like this. As for effects, stuff is plain euphoric. It's not too heady or too heavy on the body but it's also not weak in these categories either and if you smoke enough you will get quite stoned lol so keep that in mind! It takes a fair bit to get to that couch lock stage but even at that point I didn't get anxious or particularly fatigued and it was very euphoric. Honestly can't wait to get it again!