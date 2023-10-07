Goofiez reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Goofiez.

Goofiez strain effects

Reported by 30 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Goofiez strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    24% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    13% of people say it helps with Depression

October 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Dawg. This strain HITS. I tried it on a whim and by the time I was done I was REAL STUPID. But like in a good way tho. Me and my roommate could not focus for anything but we were also giggly and euphoric the entire time. I went to eat ice cream after smoking and forgot I was eating said ice cream about eight times in the process of eating it. It was by far the best high I've ever had. Also if you want to have an absolute BLAST smoke a ton of this flower and then build a Lego. 10/10 Tl;dr: Flower make brain dumb. Forgot I was eating ice cream 8 times and then I built a Lego. Hell yeah.
22 people found this helpful
April 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sneaky sneaky... this flower is aptly named. Tried this bad boy because he got good parents, and it did not disappoint. I was already good after the first bowl, but I packed a second for a top off. I only took one pull, but it took the high to a second gear. They raised him well. Highly recommended for daily smokers; might be a little too much for the casual smoker, but it's super chill.
15 people found this helpful
July 22, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dank super creeper exhale chronic taste Fruity hints I’m in love with this strain it’s great for insomnia as well n PCOS both I suffer with 💙 if u get a chance check this one out u won’t be sorry puff puff pass 💨💨🌿🌱
8 people found this helpful
February 12, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Tingly
Bought this strain in Tilburg, The Netherlands because they didn’t have the Grease Monkey anymore and it worth the money. Really good aftertaste makes me want to take more and more hits. I’m lovin it. And the feelings I get from it its like im floating on a cloud forgetting every little problem i have in my life.
7 people found this helpful
October 27, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This is really good weed. Definitely puts me in a better mood. I guess I could say it gives you that giggly feeling. Flavor is prettier smooth with a mild sweetness. No cough kinda weed. I agree with everyone else who said it is a “creeper.” Such a cool “ old school “ kind of high. Very eurphoric as well
5 people found this helpful
August 26, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain is absolutely phenomenal!!! It's a hybrid that packs quite the punch. Very flavourful with fat trichome laced nugs, smooth tokes and the high is amazing... Can be sedating if consumed in high dosage.
4 people found this helpful
November 27, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Finished this one a while ago but it's still fresh enough in my memory to give this review. Also found the package. Def one of my favorite newer strains. There is absolutely nothing to dislike about the smell; it's so sweet and fruity but not in an overwhelming way and there isn't anything skunky, earthy, cheesy, or peppery to it. Kinda reminds me of the tangy sweetness of strains with myrcene, bisabolol (sweet n lightly floral), and limonene... no idea just a guess lol, don't take it as fact. There just nothing really "savory" or offensive to it and ik that's a big plus for a lotta folk and for some a necessary condition for smoking in the first place! To each their own but I love strains like this. As for effects, stuff is plain euphoric. It's not too heady or too heavy on the body but it's also not weak in these categories either and if you smoke enough you will get quite stoned lol so keep that in mind! It takes a fair bit to get to that couch lock stage but even at that point I didn't get anxious or particularly fatigued and it was very euphoric. Honestly can't wait to get it again!
3 people found this helpful
September 2, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Very nice bud ,the flavour is amazing when smoked and not too sweet like some of the new candy dessert strains and then the strong effects hit,and you just feel like your in tropical paradise. Highly recommend
3 people found this helpful

