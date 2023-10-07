Dawg. This strain HITS. I tried it on a whim and by the time I was done I was REAL STUPID. But like in a good way tho. Me and my roommate could not focus for anything but we were also giggly and euphoric the entire time. I went to eat ice cream after smoking and forgot I was eating said ice cream about eight times in the process of eating it. It was by far the best high I've ever had. Also if you want to have an absolute BLAST smoke a ton of this flower and then build a Lego. 10/10 Tl;dr: Flower make brain dumb. Forgot I was eating ice cream 8 times and then I built a Lego. Hell yeah.