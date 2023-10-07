Goofiez
Goofiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and Jokerz. Goofiez is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Goofiez effects include feeling creative, giggly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Goofiez when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, Bipolar disorder, and fatigue. Bred by Compound Genetics, Goofiez features flavors like pear, peach, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is currently unknown. The average price of Goofiez typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Goofiez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Goofiez strain effects
