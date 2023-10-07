Hybrid

Goofiez

Goofiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and Jokerz. Goofiez is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Goofiez effects include feeling creative, giggly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Goofiez when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, Bipolar disorder, and fatigue. Bred by Compound Genetics, Goofiez features flavors like pear, peach, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is currently unknown. The average price of Goofiez typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Goofiez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Goofiez

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Goofiez strain effects

Reported by 30 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Goofiez strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    24% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    13% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Goofiez products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Goofiez near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Goofiez strain reviews30

October 7, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Dawg. This strain HITS. I tried it on a whim and by the time I was done I was REAL STUPID. But like in a good way tho. Me and my roommate could not focus for anything but we were also giggly and euphoric the entire time. I went to eat ice cream after smoking and forgot I was eating said ice cream about eight times in the process of eating it. It was by far the best high I've ever had. Also if you want to have an absolute BLAST smoke a ton of this flower and then build a Lego. 10/10 Tl;dr: Flower make brain dumb. Forgot I was eating ice cream 8 times and then I built a Lego. Hell yeah.
22 people found this helpful
April 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Sneaky sneaky... this flower is aptly named. Tried this bad boy because he got good parents, and it did not disappoint. I was already good after the first bowl, but I packed a second for a top off. I only took one pull, but it took the high to a second gear. They raised him well. Highly recommended for daily smokers; might be a little too much for the casual smoker, but it's super chill.
15 people found this helpful
July 22, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Dank super creeper exhale chronic taste Fruity hints I’m in love with this strain it’s great for insomnia as well n PCOS both I suffer with 💙 if u get a chance check this one out u won’t be sorry puff puff pass 💨💨🌿🌱
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight