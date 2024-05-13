Gorilla Banana reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Banana.

Gorilla Banana strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Happy

Gorilla Banana strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain

May 13, 2024
Great star gazing bud. Sitting out under the desert night with good friends, zero ambient light except from above, and oh so many stars to make the imagination run wild.....great times LOVE THIS POT.
May 11, 2024
I will just say this, I am no weeb but my gf got me to watch a highschool love anime with her while she got us this strain to smoke while watching you know slow and easy filling the whole room, making a nice mist in the air We enden up talking about shit and barely watching the anime but man... when I watched the anime my heart just got warm brother that highshool shit was so impossible that I kept wishing it happened to me or someone I know at least, we kept talking and talking and somehow I got here. Nice weed, 10/10 highly recommend, I would like to get Keanu's approval to make it even more likeable... he is just so nice of a guy.
