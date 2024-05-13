I will just say this, I am no weeb but my gf got me to watch a highschool love anime with her while she got us this strain to smoke while watching you know slow and easy filling the whole room, making a nice mist in the air We enden up talking about shit and barely watching the anime but man... when I watched the anime my heart just got warm brother that highshool shit was so impossible that I kept wishing it happened to me or someone I know at least, we kept talking and talking and somehow I got here. Nice weed, 10/10 highly recommend, I would like to get Keanu's approval to make it even more likeable... he is just so nice of a guy.