Hybrid

Gorilla Banana

aka Banana Gorilla

Gorilla Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Banana Punch. This strain is 14% sativa and 86% indica. Gorilla Banana is a creation of BSF Seeds, a breeder that specializes in producing high-quality and potent strains. Gorilla Banana is 22-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a powerful and relaxing high. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Banana effects include feeling euphoric, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by BSF Seeds, Gorilla Banana features flavors like sweet, tropical, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a musky and earthy aroma. The average price of Gorilla Banana typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gorilla Banana is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and dark green buds that are covered with orange hairs and white trichomes. The smell of this strain is pungent and skunky, with hints of banana and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Gorilla Banana strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Happy

Gorilla Banana strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
Gorilla Banana strain reviews

May 13, 2024
Great star gazing bud. Sitting out under the desert night with good friends, zero ambient light except from above, and oh so many stars to make the imagination run wild.....great times LOVE THIS POT.
1 person found this helpful
May 11, 2024
I will just say this, I am no weeb but my gf got me to watch a highschool love anime with her while she got us this strain to smoke while watching you know slow and easy filling the whole room, making a nice mist in the air We enden up talking about shit and barely watching the anime but man... when I watched the anime my heart just got warm brother that highshool shit was so impossible that I kept wishing it happened to me or someone I know at least, we kept talking and talking and somehow I got here. Nice weed, 10/10 highly recommend, I would like to get Keanu's approval to make it even more likeable... he is just so nice of a guy.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

