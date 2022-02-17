This is the best strain I’ve tried to help with ADD. I went off Adderall a year ago because of nasty side effects. This is the strain I’ve been looking for. Very quiet, clear, focused mind. I usually get anxious about cooking because I tend to be easily distracted burn the food. I just had a really relaxed, fun and focused time in the kitchen and my chicken piccata turned out perfectly. Oh, and this strain is also great for pain.