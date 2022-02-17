Gorilla Butter reviews
Gorilla Butter strain effects
Gorilla Butter strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 32% of people say it helps with Pain
a........r
February 17, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
instant hit. keeps you focused and relaxed. great stress reliever. rich, creamy pull on a ghost inhale
B........Z
December 11, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
19.42% total thc and buds so dark you'd think you were smoking some black domina! In addition, with discount my 8ths go for $30 much much better than the crap listed at Jars!
J........8
May 17, 2021
Its mello
m........n
January 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
first time i tried it, felt as though it turned off my nervous system. 😄 very relaxed and anxiety was no where to be found. still had a creative and active head. need a very low dose to feel effects; pretty strong stuff. would like a little less THC for a perfect strain. good stuff!
c........9
December 20, 2021
Relaxed
aka white truffle , this strain rocks!! great for stress decompression and definitely one for afterwork due to its relaxing, lazy ,sleepy buzz. This handles and tames the animal in me allowing me to sleep , rejuvenate and be pain free the whole experience.
l........0
January 16, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Extremely euphoric & relaxing. Great for stress & pain.
h........3
March 7, 2023
Energetic
Focused
This is the best strain I’ve tried to help with ADD. I went off Adderall a year ago because of nasty side effects. This is the strain I’ve been looking for. Very quiet, clear, focused mind. I usually get anxious about cooking because I tend to be easily distracted burn the food. I just had a really relaxed, fun and focused time in the kitchen and my chicken piccata turned out perfectly. Oh, and this strain is also great for pain.
d........e
October 26, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Comes on pretty gently but left me feeling definitely stoned. Very relaxing but I felt like my senses where sharpened. Good strain for watching TV or listening to music. A very pleasant experience, no paranoia and no heavy inward thoughts that can ruin the fun.