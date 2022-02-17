Gorilla Butter
aka Gorilla Butter F2, Gorilla Butter F2 #12, Monkey Butter
Gorilla Butter, also known as "Gorilla Butter F2 #12," “Monkey Butter,” and "Gorilla Butter F2," is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Peanut Butter Breath with GG4. With 18% THC, the effects of Gorilla Butter are believed to be balanced. This strain produces an earthy aroma with smooth and creamy flavors. You might even taste woody notes of garlic, butter, and gas. In terms of effects, Gorilla Butter offers a euphoric high that makes you feel social and relaxed. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. This strain was originally bred by Fresh Coast Seed Company in 2019 as Gorilla Butter F2 #12.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gorilla ButterOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gorilla Butter strain effects
Gorilla Butter strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 32% of people say it helps with Pain
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gorilla Butter products near you
Similar to Gorilla Butter near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Gorilla Butter strain reviews37
Strain spotlight
Gorilla Butter strain genetics
Gorilla Butter grow information
According to growers, Gorilla Butter has an average flowering time of 60 days and can be grown indoors and outdoors.