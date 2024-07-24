stock photo similar to Gorilla Cookies Auto
HybridTHC 28%CBD 1%
Gorilla Cookies Auto
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Gorilla Cookies Auto effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Cookies Auto potency is higher THC than average.
Gorilla Cookies Auto is a potent hybrid autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain is best suited to drainable soil and moderate temperatures and high-intensity lighting; it responds well to nitrogen and potassium nutrients and low-stress training. Gorilla Cookies Auto has a pungent terpene profile with notes of mint, earth, and nuts, and produces relaxing, happy effects that bring on the munchies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Cookies Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gorilla Cookies Auto strain effects
Gorilla Cookies Auto strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Gorilla Cookies Auto strain reviews
