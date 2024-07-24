Gorilla Cookies Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Cookies Auto.
Gorilla Cookies Auto strain effects
Gorilla Cookies Auto strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
d........l
July 24, 2024
Creative
Focused
it's more than good, it's Great! my go-to after along day
r........2
June 24, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
This one is so good! I have had one pheno with candy like terps. The other two straight garlic I loved it!
s........6
June 29, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Dry eyes
A strain with a balanced effect and a more classic but sweet flavour... It doesn't need many nutrients (in fact, it's better not to exaggerate because it's a bit sensitive). As a structure, it is the perfect genetics to be trained at will (always Lst)
y........m
June 26, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Great plant taste very good and smells good. Overall it’s a great product and looking forward to purchasing more.
J........6
July 1, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This gorilla cookies auto is one of the best things I have had in a long time some excellent genetics with the gorilla making the plant strong and really sticky.
L........5
June 20, 2024
Aroused
Dizzy
My favorite strain! Hybrid high super strong Taste like burn cookie with lemon & nuts flavor
g........2
June 20, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Amazing Taste Cookies and big buds
R........j
June 25, 2024
Very gorilla cushions went ape white on some cookie real deal gas