Gorilla Dosha reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Dosha.
Gorilla Dosha strain effects
Gorilla Dosha reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........3
December 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Wonderful flavor on the exhale! I'm a daily smoker and I felt this on the second hit
2........0
September 18, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Looks amazing. Disappointing effects especially from 93 Boyz.
a........2
January 5, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
just got a 3.5 and smoked some. it had me coughing up a lung for a minute but after that I was glued to my couch thinking about life xD
P........2
October 8, 2023
I just took a dab and it completely chilled me out and also didn’t completely rock my world it was nice.