Gorilla Dosha reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Dosha.

write a review

Gorilla Dosha strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Gorilla Dosha strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression

Gorilla Dosha reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 11, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Wonderful flavor on the exhale! I'm a daily smoker and I felt this on the second hit
2 people found this helpful
September 18, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Looks amazing. Disappointing effects especially from 93 Boyz.
1 person found this helpful
January 5, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
just got a 3.5 and smoked some. it had me coughing up a lung for a minute but after that I was glued to my couch thinking about life xD
October 8, 2023
I just took a dab and it completely chilled me out and also didn’t completely rock my world it was nice.

Buy strains with similar effects to Gorilla Dosha

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...