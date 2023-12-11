stock photo similar to Gorilla Dosha
HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%

Gorilla Dosha

Gorilla Dosha is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Do-Si-Dos. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gorilla Dosha is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gorilla Dosha is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Dosha effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Dosha when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Grow Sciences, Gorilla Dosha features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gorilla Dosha typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gorilla Dosha is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Dosha, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Gorilla Dosha strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Happy

Gorilla Dosha strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Gorilla Dosha strain reviews5

December 11, 2023
Wonderful flavor on the exhale! I'm a daily smoker and I felt this on the second hit
September 18, 2023
Looks amazing. Disappointing effects especially from 93 Boyz.
January 5, 2024
just got a 3.5 and smoked some. it had me coughing up a lung for a minute but after that I was glued to my couch thinking about life xD
Gorilla Dosha strain genetics