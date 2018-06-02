Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Gorilla Girl definitely tastes like the, GSC it’s descended from, but it also has its own, uniquely “gorilla” finish on the exhale.
The high is outstanding. My batch of big, damp and fluffy nuggs’ gave me a pleasant, soothing head high coupled with a very relaxed body high. I’m a regular, smoker .....
This is really flavorful strain the Gg is there and so is the gsc it doesn't taste the same as if you mix the two strains it has its own taste and the high is very nice its like GG with and heavy GSC hit very numbing and relaxed feel but not tired