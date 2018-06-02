ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gorilla Girl
  4. Reviews

Gorilla Girl reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Girl.

Reviews

16

Avatar for KingClearABowl
Member since 2019
Great taste. Potent. Love how long the high lasts. Kicks in quick. Gets you going for your day. Will get again!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Loki_d_insomniac
Member since 2019
tastes sweet, feels great
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Anarchy33
Member since 2019
Beautifully Euphoric body &amp; mind high! Baked this into cupcakes I visited some DMT level mind dimensions!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
write a review
Avatar for Newbery
Member since 2019
By far my favorite strain...the taste and smell are amazing! Deep purple buds...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BRIZZEL216
Member since 2019
fantastic strain....Got great $rate in Virginia. 65 a Quarter.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TheKronikPatient
Member since 2016
Gorilla Girl definitely tastes like the, GSC it’s descended from, but it also has its own, uniquely “gorilla” finish on the exhale. The high is outstanding. My batch of big, damp and fluffy nuggs’ gave me a pleasant, soothing head high coupled with a very relaxed body high. I’m a regular, smoker .....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jmelonyc
Member since 2015
This is really flavorful strain the Gg is there and so is the gsc it doesn't taste the same as if you mix the two strains it has its own taste and the high is very nice its like GG with and heavy GSC hit very numbing and relaxed feel but not tired
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted