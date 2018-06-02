ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gorilla Girl
  • Leafly flower of Gorilla Girl

Hybrid

Gorilla Girl

Gorilla Girl

Gorilla Girl is a potent hybrid cross of two extremely popular cuts. Created by Sweet Seeds, this strain combines an unnamed phenotype of GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) and GSC Thin Mint. Sweet Seeds describes the aroma as an intense mixture of cypress wood, earth, and citrus, and the effects as positive and cerebral with happy, creative euphoria. Both of Gorilla Girl’s parents are known for their potency, so mind your dosage! This strain is a thumper and can dispatch stress, nausea, and pain with just a few hits.

Reviews

21

Show all

Avatar for Mr.Munchies420
Member since 2014
Incredible!!! Ive been smoking since the mid-seventies, yea Im pretty old,Remember cColumbian Gold?! :) And I can tell you this strain kicks your ass to the moon with that first hit! Definatly a strain to respect. Tread lightly! A head high with a sprinle of the giggles mixed in. I first smoked it...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for callemjay
Member since 2018
Fire ! This is a great strain. Good head high , crazy body high. Great strain to chill and kick back with. Potent !
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for amarantheum
Member since 2018
WOW WOW WOW Euphoric as fuuuuuu....... Reminds me of LSD strain, but. much heavier head-high!!! Incredible strain!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for imtwelveyearsold
Member since 2018
I'm on this shit right now dawg. Just ripped out of a pineapple juice can. Lmao shit tasted amazing. But the flavor isn't the only thing thats sweet! This is straight bliss. If you don't feel the way i feel right now then u wish u did. I could climb ontop of a bucking ham palace right now im so crea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Tjdabney607
Member since 2018
A few short draws from a one-hitter almost always results in finishing a project I have wanted to complete. It delivers as promised, chasing away anxiety, angst and pain. Light body lifter. It will whomp you in the brain if you accidentally imbibe too much. You’ll feel it for a few days, too. But yo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Gorilla Girl