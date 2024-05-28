THE LINEAGE IS ACTUALLY: Peanut Butter Breath x Gorilla Butter! I have no idea where they got whatever they put on here but, it's great it's dank it's heavy and it helps you with sleep. different plants are going to be different whether you're doing concentrate or not it comes from a plant and, sometimes it can be extra earthy and coffee like and sometimes it can have almost a little bit of a mint and a little bit of a creative upkick but all the time it's going to be very indica feeling.

