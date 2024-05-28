Gorilla Nut #9 reviews
Gorilla Nut #9 strain effects
Gorilla Nut #9 strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
May 28, 2024
I grabbed this at Bloom Medicinals in Germantown MD. I got a 1/4 for $56 ($70 if Recreational) and I really like it. It has a very strong peanut taste and gassy/dank. Instantly hits the back of your head and you feel in your eyes upon exhale. For a 50-50 i really like it as I usually am into Indicas.
November 3, 2023
THE LINEAGE IS ACTUALLY: Peanut Butter Breath x Gorilla Butter! I have no idea where they got whatever they put on here but, it's great it's dank it's heavy and it helps you with sleep. different plants are going to be different whether you're doing concentrate or not it comes from a plant and, sometimes it can be extra earthy and coffee like and sometimes it can have almost a little bit of a mint and a little bit of a creative upkick but all the time it's going to be very indica feeling.